Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Launches first homer

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a two-run homer in Philadelphia's 8-6 win Saturday against the Braves.

Realmuto plated the Phillies' first run with a single before adding his first homer of the season in the fifth inning to break a 4-4 tie. The 28-year old also attempted to steal second base but was thrown out in the second inning.