Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Launches first homer
Realmuto went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a two-run homer in Philadelphia's 8-6 win Saturday against the Braves.
Realmuto plated the Phillies' first run with a single before adding his first homer of the season in the fifth inning to break a 4-4 tie. The 28-year old also attempted to steal second base but was thrown out in the second inning.
More News
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Serving as No. 5 hitter•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Continues spring tear•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Dealt to Philadephia•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Avoids arbitration hearing•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Braves lose interest•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Offseason trade looking more likely•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...