Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's win over Miami.
With the Phillies sitting on a two-run lead in the seventh inning, Realmuto crushed a splitter to center field to break the game open. The 29-year-old should rank among the best offensive catchers in the game again this season after compiling a combined 46 home runs and 157 RBI over his previous two campaigns.
