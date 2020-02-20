Play

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Loses arbitration hearing

Realmuto (knee) will make $10 million in 2020 after losing his arbitration case, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto was seeking $12.4 million, though his $10 million payday is still an arbitration record for a catcher, per Feinsand. The backstop hit .275/.328/.493 with 25 home runs and nine stolen bases in his first year with the Phillies. He underwent season-ending knee surgery last September, though it isn't expected to affect his availability for the start of the season.

