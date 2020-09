Realmuto (hip) won't be ready to catch Monday, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to serve as the designated hitter, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto reportedly made progress in his recovery Friday, but he wasn't available to pinch hit over the weekend. Manager Joe Girardi wasn't sure if he'd be able to return to the lineup Monday, even as the designated hitter. Andrew Knapp and Rafael Marchan should continue to start at catcher while Realmuto is unable to play the field.