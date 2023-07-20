Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers.

The 32-year-old catcher also struck out three times, continuing a trend that started before the All-Star break -- over his last seven games, Realmuto has a 1:12 BB:K while batting just .185 (5-for-27). Wednesday's stolen base was also his first since June 13, and while he's up to 11 homers and 11 steals in 84 contests, Realmuto's .762 OPS would be his lowest mark since his first season as a full-time player with the Marlins in 2015.