Realmuto (thumb) participated in a simulated game Friday and could play in Grapefruit League action next week, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 30-year-old was cleared for full baseball activity last week and quickly progressed to taking part in simulated games. Realmuto still has nearly two weeks to prepare for Opening Day, so a return to game action next week should allow him to avoid the injured list for the start of the season.