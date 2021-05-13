Realmuto's (knee) placement on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday was not due to a positive test for the virus but instead due to an abundance of cautious regarding what appears to be a non-COVID illness, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Realmuto is reportedly dealing with a stomach ache and fever, something which manager Joe Girardi noted wouldn't be much cause for concern during a normal season but which necessitates a trip to the COVID-19 injured list this year even without a positive test. Assuming Realmuto continues to test negative, he shouldn't miss much time, though he's not flying with the team for the weekend series in Toronto. That suggests it's likely he won't play again until Tuesday against the Marlins. The timing of the illness could certainly be worse for the Phillies, as Realmuto was already banged up after taking a foul ball off his knee Tuesday and may have been set to miss a couple more games even without the illness.