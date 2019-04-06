Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Not in lineup

Realmuto is not starting Saturday against the Twins.

The catcher will be the first Phillies regular to take a seat this season. He's gone just 4-for-21 at the plate, but it's still far too early to have any significant concerns. Andrew Knapp will make his first start of the year in his place.

