Realmuto isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Realmuto started behind the dish during Friday's matinee and went 2-for-5 with a double, three stolen bases, an RBI and two strikeouts. The 31-year-old now has 21 steals in 2022, making him the second catcher in MLB history to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Garrett Stubbs will take his place behind the dish and bat ninth during the second game of the twin bill.