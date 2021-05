Realmuto is dealing with a left wrist injury and could be held out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's been a rough week for the 30-year-old, as he suffered a knee bruise when hit by a foul ball, battled a non-COVID-19 illness and is now contending with the wrist issue. Manager Joe Girardi said he's "not sure" about Realmuto playing Sunday, so the catcher seems likely to be held out of the lineup.