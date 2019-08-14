Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Powers Phillies

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a walk, double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Cubs.

Realmuto was the driving force of the Phillies' offense Tuesday, recording his 16th home run of the season in the fifth inning against Jose Quintana. Two frames later, he smacked his 26th double of the season to put the team up 3-2. The power surge was a welcomed development for Realmuto as it was first homer since Aug. 1 and his first extra-base hit since Aug. 5. For the season, he's hitting .275/.328/.461 across 448 plate appearances.