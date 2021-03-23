Realmuto (thumb) will catch and bat second Tuesday against Toronto, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Time is getting tight for Realmuto to get up to speed by the start of the regular season as he works his way back from the fractured thumb he suffered right before camp began. He was originally scheduled to make his spring debut Sunday against the Tigers but wound up delayed an additional two days due to general soreness. There still seems to be optimism that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the injured list, but he might need to be managed carefully early in the season due to his very abbreviated buildup.
