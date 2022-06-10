site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-j-t-realmuto-receives-friday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Receives Friday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Realmuto started the last eight games and will receive a breather after posting a .219/.278/.344 slash line during that stretch. Garrett Stubbs will take over behind the dish for Philadelphia.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read