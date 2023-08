Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

He'll head to the bench Sunday as the Phillies wrap up their three-game series versus Washington with a matchup in Williamsport, Pa. for the MLB Little League Classic. Garrett Stubbs checks in behind the dish in place of Realmuto, who went 4-for-9 with a double, two RBI and two runs between the first two games of the series.