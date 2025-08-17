default-cbs-image
Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

With the series finale in Washington beginning at 11:35 a.m. ET, Realmuto will get a chance to catch his breath after he went 2-for-4 while playing eight innings behind the dish in Saturday's 2-0 win. Rafael Marchan will handle the catching duties for Philadelphia on Sunday.

