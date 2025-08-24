default-cbs-image
Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Realmuto started the previous five contests and is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak, during which he's batting .440 (11-for-25) with two doubles and three home runs, but he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale versus Washington. Rafael Marchan will step in behind the plate to catch for lefty Ranger Suarez.

