Realmuto went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a double in Thursday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.

Catchers rarely hit in the cleanup spot, but Realmuto, arguably baseball's biggest offensive threat at the position, appears comfortable hitting behind Bryce Harper in the four-hole. A thumb injury delayed Realmuto's spring debut and limited him to 18 exhibition plate appearances, but he looked up to game speed and primed for a productive season. Realmuto is paid like MLB's best catcher, and Opening Day suggested he's fully prepared to justify the five-year deal.