Realmuto went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a run scored and two steals in Sunday's 9-3 victory over the Rockies.

Realmuto didn't record a hit, but he still made an impact by stealing two bases, though he also got thrown out once. The catcher now has four steals through 20 games after notching 21 swipes across 139 contests last year.