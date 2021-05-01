Realmuto (hand) will sit for the second straight game Saturday against the Mets.
Realmuto was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a sore left hand. The Phillies have yet to offer a clear timetable for his return to action. Andrew Knapp will make another start behind the plate in his absence.
