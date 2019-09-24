Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Remains out for second game

Realmuto (knee) remains on the bench for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

The Phillies' loss in the afternoon game eliminated them from playoff contention, so it's hardly surprising that Realmuto won't be rushed back from a sore knee. Whether or not he returns at any point over the final week of the season remains to be seen.

