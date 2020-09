Realmuto (hip) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto exited Saturday's contest during the eighth inning with hip discomfort, and it remains unclear if he'll be available for either of Sunday's contests. However, the fact the Phillies didn't promote a catcher when announcing roster moves early in the day could bode well for his outlook. Andrew Knapp will start behind the plate in the matinee.