Realmuto (wrist) remains on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto has been banged up lately, dealing with a bruised knee and an illness last week before injuring his left wrist Saturday. He didn't appear in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays and is evidently still not yet ready to go following Monday's off day. Andrew Knapp (side) will return to the lineup in his absence. The Phillies made several moves Tuesday which did not involve placing Realmuto on the injured list, however, which seemingly suggests they expect him back soon.