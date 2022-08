Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs in Saturday's victory over the Nationals.

Realmuto homered and tripled for the second time in as many games, and he also recorded multiple hits for the eighth time in 17 contests. With an OPS well north of 1.000 since the start of July, Realmuto's slow start to the season is safely in the rearview mirror.