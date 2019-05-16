Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Resting for day game

Realmuto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

The Phillies will give Andrew Knapp a turn behind the plate in Realmuto's stead while the team concludes its series with Milwaukee with a day game after a night game. Realmuto has assumed one of the heaviest workloads in the league among catchers this season, manning the position in 36 of the Phillies' first 42 games.