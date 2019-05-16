Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Resting for day game

Realmuto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

The Phillies will give Andrew Knapp a turn behind the plate in Realmuto's stead while the team concludes its series with Milwaukee with a day game after a night game. Realmuto has assumed one of the heaviest workloads in the league among catchers this season, manning the position in 36 of the Phillies' first 42 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories