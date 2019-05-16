Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Resting for day game
Realmuto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.
The Phillies will give Andrew Knapp a turn behind the plate in Realmuto's stead while the team concludes its series with Milwaukee with a day game after a night game. Realmuto has assumed one of the heaviest workloads in the league among catchers this season, manning the position in 36 of the Phillies' first 42 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...