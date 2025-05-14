Realmuto is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Rafael Marchan will start behind the plate in Game 1, but expect Realmuto to handle the catching duties in the second contest of the day. Through his first nine games of May, Realmuto is slashing .290/.389/.484 with one home run, five runs, five RBI and a 5:5 BB:K.