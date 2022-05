Realmuto is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts while catching all nine innings of the Phillies' 3-2 win over the Mets in the afternoon game. He'll get some rest for the nightcap, paving the way for Garrett Stubbs to pick up a start behind the dish.