Realmuto is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Realmuto was never expected to start both ends of the twin bill, and he started the matinee and went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs, two RBI and two walks. Andrew Knapp will work behind the plate in the nightcap, batting ninth.
