Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Resting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Realmuto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Realmuto had started behind the plate in each of the Phillies' last five contests but will get a breather for a day game after a night game. Rafael Marchan will form a battery with starting pitcher Ranger Suarez in the series finale.
