Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Rests Tuesday
Aug 16, 2022
Realmuto is on the bench Tuesday in Cincinnati.
It appears to be a regular day off for Realmuto, who has accumulated two doubles, two triples and three home runs along with nine RBI in 12 games so far this month. Garrett Stubbs is the backstop for Tuesday's contest.
