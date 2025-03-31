Realmuto (foot) will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Rockies.
Realmuto didn't play in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Nationals after fouling a pitch off his left foot Saturday, but he's ready to go following a day of rest. The veteran catcher has gone 1-for-9 at the plate in his first two games of the season.
