Realmuto (hand) is starting Sunday's game against the Mets.
Realmuto had been out of the lineup for the last two games due to left hand soreness, but he'll start behind the plate and bat fourth Sunday. He's gone 5-for-11 with a double, two RBI and a run across his last four games.
