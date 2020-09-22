Realmuto (hip) will catch the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto will wind up missing nine days with hip discomfort but will be able to help the Phillies out in the tense final days of the playoff race. Whether or not he's able to handle his typically heavy workload immediately after returning from injury remains to be seen. He isn't expected to play a role in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, even as a designated hitter.