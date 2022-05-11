site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Riding pine Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Realmuto isn't starting Wednesday against the Mariners, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Realmuto will get a breather after he went 2-for-9 with two RBI and two strikeouts over the last two games. Garrett Stubbs is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
