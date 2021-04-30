Realmuto was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Mets for undisclosed reasons, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Andrew Knapp will replace him behind the plate. More information on Realmuto's absence should be made available Friday night.
