Realmuto (thumb) was scratched from his scheduled spring debut Sunday against the Tigers due to general soreness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The specific nature of the setback doesn't sound particularly worrisome, but it's still discouraging for Realmuto and those who drafted him. The Phillies don't appear to have lost their optimism that he'll be ready for Opening Day, but time is getting very tight if he's to be at something close to full speed when the regular season begins.