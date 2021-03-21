Realmuto (thumb) will make his spring debut Sunday against the Tigers, batting second and serving as the designated hitter, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto is getting a very late start to Grapefruit League action after fracturing his thumb shortly before the start of camp. There's been some optimism about his readiness for Opening Day throughout the spring, however. He should be ready to go when the season begins as long as he looks healthy in the box and eventually behind the plate, where he should be able to play within a few days.