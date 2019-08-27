Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Singles three times

Realmuto went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 win over the Pirates.

Realmuto racked up three singles and scored both his runs on home runs by Brad Miller and Corey Dickerson. The 28-year-old is up to 79 runs scored this season with a .275/.331/.474 triple-slash.

