Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sits for afternoon game

Realmuto (knee) is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Washington.

Realmuto's absence is no surprise, as he underwent an MRI on his sore knee Monday. The results of that test have not yet been released, but the Phillies are likely to be cautious down the stretch with the star catcher. Deivi Grullon gets his first career start behind the plate.

