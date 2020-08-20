site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sitting for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Realmuto will head to the bench for the second half of Thursday's twin bill after going hitless in the first game. Andrew Knapp is starting at catcher and hitting eighth in Game 2.
