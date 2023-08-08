Realmuto isn't in the Phillies' lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
After an 0-for-4 effort during Game 1, Realmuto will sit out Game 2 in favor of Garrett Stubbs, who will bat eighth while starting behind the dish.
