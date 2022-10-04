site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-j-t-realmuto-sitting-out-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sitting out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Realmuto isn't starting Tuesday against the Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After going 6-for-16 with 2 RBI over the last four games, Realmuto will get a day off Tuesday. Garrett Stubbs will take over for him behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read