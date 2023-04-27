Realmuto is not in the Phillies' lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's a day game after a night game, so Realmuto will get some well-deserved rest. Garrett Stubbs will catch Matt Strahm.
More News
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Jumps to fifth spot in order•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Records two steals in win•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sitting second game of twin bill•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Taking Monday off•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sitting out Tuesday•