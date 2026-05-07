Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sitting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Realmuto isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Realmuto has gone 4-for-14 with three RBI and two runs scored in four games since returning from the injured list. He'll get a chance to rest Thursday while Rafael Marchan starts behind the dish and bats ninth.
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