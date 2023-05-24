Realmuto is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Realmuto will get a rare breather Wednesday, heading to the bench after he went 8-for-32 with three doubles, two RBI, a run scored and four walks while starting the last nine games. Garrett Stubbs will take over behind the plate and bat ninth in the series finale with Arizona.
