Realmuto went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs and two RBI in a 7-2 win against the Angels on Saturday.

Realmuto doubled home two runs and scored as part of a five-run first inning and added two-baggers in the second and eight, scoring again following the latter. The three-hit game was just the second for the 31-year-old and Realmuto's first with multiple extra-base hits as his .121 isolated power is on pace to be his lowest of any full season. His .260/.337/.396 slash line would be his worst marks since his rookie season.