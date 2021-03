Realmuto (thumb) will undergo an X-ray at the end of the week to determine whether he can remove his cast, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto has been dealing with a fractured right thumb since the start of spring training but has still been able to catch and hit while wearing his cast. He appears to be progressing well in his recovery so far, but more clarity on his status should be known once the results of his X-ray are revealed.