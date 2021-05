Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 12-2 rout of Atlanta.

The game was already well in hand when Realmuto took Carl Edwards deep in the eighth inning. The All-Star catcher had gone just 3-for-20 over his prior eight games, but on the season Realmuto still boasts a .308/.407/.516 slash line with four homers, two steals, 14 runs and 15 RBI through 30 contests.