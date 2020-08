Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

Realmuto got the Phillies off to a strong start with a three-run blast off Jordan Montgomery in the first inning. He singled and came around to score another run in the third frame. Through six games, the backstop is slashing .333/.385/.708 with three homers and eight RBI.