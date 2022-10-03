Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Nationals in six innings.

Before rain resulted in the series finale being cut short, Realmuto enjoyed another strong two-way game, connecting on his 22nd home run of season while also throwing out a would-be base stealer in the third inning. Thanks in large part to Realmuto producing three extra-base hits over the weekend, the Phillies' magic number now sits at one heading into Monday's series opener in Houston. If the Phillies can grab a win in the next two days or if Milwaukee loses to Arizona on Monday or Tuesday, Realmuto would likely be a candidate to sit out Wednesday's regular-season finale for rest purposes.