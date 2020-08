Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two strikeouts in Friday's win against the Mets.

Realmuto has been dominant over the past two games with three home runs and seven RBI, and he helped lead the Phillies to the win Friday. After smacking a career-high 25 home runs last season, Realmuto has eight home runs with a 1.101 OPS and 20 RBI through 14 games this year.